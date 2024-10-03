SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Holdings Trimmed by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $266,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,660,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $234.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $273.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.21.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

