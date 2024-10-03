Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 402,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,112,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $167.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

