Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $196.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average of $185.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

