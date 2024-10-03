Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 18,377 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 37.31 and a quick ratio of 37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

