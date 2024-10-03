Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Increased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 109.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

