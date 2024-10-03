Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 588,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuit by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after acquiring an additional 416,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $607.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $32,284,911. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

