Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $575.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

