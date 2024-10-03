Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $45,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $370,528.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,462 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,872.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $2,850,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

