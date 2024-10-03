Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,533,000 after buying an additional 884,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,880,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

