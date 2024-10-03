NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 166.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $359,517,000 after purchasing an additional 416,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,811,000 after buying an additional 82,378 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 254.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NetApp by 26.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 450,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,982,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,133,000 after acquiring an additional 211,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,637 shares of company stock worth $1,376,474 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

