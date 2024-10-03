Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.73 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $4,995,912 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

