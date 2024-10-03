Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 144.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,435,000 after buying an additional 1,133,281 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 235.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

