Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $504,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $48,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.08 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

