Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 83.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

