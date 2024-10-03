Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $161.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

