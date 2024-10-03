2,126 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.29.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

