Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 3,207 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $14.37 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

