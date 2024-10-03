Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,510 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,144,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $69,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058,351 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

