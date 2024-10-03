Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $366,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 242,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.