Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,489,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 125,679 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 168,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,335 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

