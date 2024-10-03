Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,709 ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKQ. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

