Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Trimmed by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shopify were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 735.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 46,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

