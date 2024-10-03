Cim LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,024,000 after buying an additional 1,311,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,467,000 after acquiring an additional 883,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,316,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,049 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,474,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,803,000 after acquiring an additional 270,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,339,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after purchasing an additional 155,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

