Cim LLC Takes $175,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NVR by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NVR by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,285.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,732.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9,031.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,188.96. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,912.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

