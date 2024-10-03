Cim LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 2.16. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

