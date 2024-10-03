Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $13.67 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,049 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $190.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

