Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes $402,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cameco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,653,000 after purchasing an additional 437,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 433,234 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

