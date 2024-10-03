Cim LLC Reduces Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cim LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in M/I Homes by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in M/I Homes by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes stock opened at $167.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.80. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $173.86. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

