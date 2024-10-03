Cim LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VITL. TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Vital Farms Trading Down 0.3 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at $287,619,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.