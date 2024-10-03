96,057 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.21.

NYSE COF opened at $146.51 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

