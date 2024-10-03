Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 209,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 258,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GSUS opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

