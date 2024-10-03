Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 471,029 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 471,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,358,000 after purchasing an additional 187,961 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,270,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,705,000 after acquiring an additional 57,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after acquiring an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.