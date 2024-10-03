Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $15.13 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $205.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

