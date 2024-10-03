Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 537,798 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 537,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.