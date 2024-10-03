Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 230,946 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 230,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 237,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,713.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 213,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHW opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.