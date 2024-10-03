Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $19.96 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,959,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $234.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $238.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

