Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $18.85 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 437,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.02 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

