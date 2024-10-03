Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $18.42 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $880.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $845.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $778.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $945.46. The firm has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

