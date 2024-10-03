Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 956,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,285,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

