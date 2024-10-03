Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $2,755,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 2.6 %

MSCI opened at $590.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $558.62 and a 200 day moving average of $522.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.07.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

