Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its position in Wix.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,791,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Wix.com by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $160.09 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.67. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

