Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 335.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

VAC opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

