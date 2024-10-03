Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $22.15 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 201,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 229,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 977,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

