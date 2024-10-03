Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,570,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $48.30.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

