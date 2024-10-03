Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after buying an additional 523,038 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,802 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 247.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after buying an additional 106,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $41,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $521.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $536.81 and its 200-day moving average is $563.24.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

