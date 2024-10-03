Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $24.96 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $24,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after buying an additional 56,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $6,735,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.5 %

BlackRock stock opened at $957.25 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $957.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $885.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $824.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.60.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

