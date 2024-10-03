Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

