Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $266.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,914 shares of company stock worth $3,978,338. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

