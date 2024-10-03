Truist Financial Corp Has $34.09 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,228 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after buying an additional 337,729 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after buying an additional 1,360,439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

