Truist Financial Corp Sells 41,428 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,428 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

